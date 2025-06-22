Galatasaray Issue Osimhen Ultimatum

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have issued an ultimatum to Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

The Yellow and Reds are ready to activate the €75m release clause in Osimhen’s contract, according to TMW.

However, lack of response from the forward is beginning to wear away at the Turkish giants’ patience.

The 26-year-old impressed during his loan stint at RAMS Park last season.

The powerful striker racked up 37 goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, with Galatasaray winning the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

Speaking about the deal, Galatasaray vice-president Abdullah Kavukcu expressed his unhappiness.

“He’s making us wait but time is running out. We’ve offered him figures higher than those proposed in Europe,” Kavukcu declared.

Serie A giants Juventus and Saudi club Al-Hilal are also interested in the player.

By Adeboye Amosu



