    Silva Hails Chukwueze Despite Fulham’s Defeat To Everton

    Adeboye Amosu

    Fulham manager Marco Silva has praised Samuel Chukwueze despite his team’s defeat to Everton.

    The Whites fell 2-0 to their hosts in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

    Chukwueze replaced Harry Wilson in the 59th minute.

    The Nigeria international put up an impressive performance in the encounter.

    The 26-year-old earned plaudits from Silva for his display.

    “The impact from Chukwueze and Rodrigo was there but before it should have been much better, that’s the reality,” Silva told the club’s official website.

    The tricky winger joined Fulham from Serie A giants, AC Milan on loan in the summer.

    He has registered one assist in four league appearances for the London club.


