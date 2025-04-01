Simon Is Our Talisman– Nantes Star Pallois

Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois has admitted to the team’s over-reliance on Moses Simon this season.

Simon has been in brilliant form for the Yellow and Greens in the current campaign.





The Nigeria international has 15 goal contributions (seven goals and eight assists).

Only Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola, and Dilane Bakwa (all on nine) have more assists than him in Ligue 1 this term.

The former KAA Gent player has had a hand in 48% of Nantes’ goals in Ligue 1 this season (15/31).

“We give the ball to Simon. We know that he’ll do damage and we cross our fingers that he succeeds,” Pallois was quoted by GFFN.

” It doesn’t have the air of a tactic that can bring any long-term success, although it should guarantee their safety in Ligue 1 this season.

The Canaries currently occupy 13th position on the Ligue 1 table, just three points above the relegation playoff place.

By Adeboye Amosu



