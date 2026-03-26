Sor Ready To Make Mark With Super Eagles

KRC Genk star Yira Collins Sor has voiced his ambition to make a significant impact with the Super Eagles, Completesports.com.
The 25-year-old also admitted that his first call-up to the Super Eagles came as a “big shock” to him.
Sor was last week named in Super Eagles’ squad for the friendlies with Iran and Jordan by head coach, Éric Chelle.
Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, and winger Philip Otele are the other new invitees in the squad.
Sor Eager To Impress
The former Flying Eagles winger is determined to become a regular in the team.
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“Just two months ago, I was watching the team at the AFCON, and I was nervous, every game they played I was supporting the team,” Sor told the Super Eagles media.
“Two, three months later, I got called up to join this team, it was really a big shock for me to be honest. I thank God for everything.
“To represent Nigeria, over 200 million people, I’m really honoured . It’s a privilege I must not take for granted. I have to push to the maximum.”
Positive Contribution To Super Eagles
Sor also shared what he intends to contribute to the Super Eagles.
“I’m a player with a lot of pace, I love linking up play with my teammates. I hope I can give this to the team, and together we can achieve more,” he added.
By Adeboye Amosu