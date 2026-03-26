Match Preview: Nigeria Vs Iran

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for an exciting international friendly clash against Iran. Under the guidance of Eric Chelle, Nigeria will also face Jordan in a mini tournament.

In this video, we take a deep dive into Nigeria vs Iran, breaking down everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Nigeria Set For Two International Friendly Matches Against Iran and Jordan

* A look into Eric Chelle’s side ahead of the matches

* What can the new boys bring to the team?

* Who should lead the attacking line in Victor Osimhen’s absence?

Related: FIFA Sanction On Nigeria & DR Congo A Renewed World Cup Hope For The Super Eagles?

USEFUL LINKS

Friendly: Iran Target Positive Result Vs Eagles –Abarghouei

✅ https://www.completesports.com/friendly-iran-target-positive-result-vs-eagles-abarghouei/

Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players Ahead Friendlies

✅ https://www.completesports.com/super-eagles-camp-bubbles-with-21-players-ahead-friendlies/

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