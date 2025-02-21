Tella Doubtful For Bayer Leverkusen Vs Holstein Kiel

Nathan Tella is a major doubt for Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga clash at Holstein Kel, reports Completesports.com.

Tella sustained a hip injury in Leverkusen’s stalemate with title rivals Bayern Munich last weekend.





The Nigeria international was in action for 85 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

Manager Xabi Alonso revealed that the winger will be assessed ahead of the game.

“We’ll train now. We’ll see with Nathan [Tella], there are some doubts with him, but all others are okay [and expected to be available against Kiel tomorrow]. Tella? It’s not an injury, but discomfort,” he was quoted by Werkself Xtra.

” It has something to do with the hip. We need to see how he feels today. It’s not gone away, but it’s also not yet been decided whether he can play.”

By Adeboye Amosu



