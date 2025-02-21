Awoniyi Fit To Face Newcastle United — Forest Boss Santo

Taiwo Awoniyi is available to face Newcastle United, according to Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Awoniyi broke his nose after colliding with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whiworth in an Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie two weeks ago.





The injury forced the Nigeria international to miss the Tricky Trees away defeat at Fulham last week.

Santo said the 27-year-old will be included in his squad for the trip to St James’ Park.

“Yes, yes, it is clear on the concussion protocol,” Santo told reporters on Friday.

“So, he (Awoniyi) is available. He will have to wear a mask, but he is available.”

By Adeboye Amosu



