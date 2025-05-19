Turkey: Osimhen Relishes Galatasaray’s Title Success

Victor Osimhen is full of excitement following Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig title win,” reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was on target as Okan Buruk’s side claimed the league title for the third consecutive time courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the Yellow and Reds in the 26th minute.

The 26-year-old has scored 36 goals across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds in the current campaign.

“I feel very happy. It is incredible to take part in Galatasaray’s history and reach the fifth star. We have two matches left,” Osimhen was quoted by club’s official website.

” We will look to have fun. I am enjoying the moment at the moment. I am not thinking about my future.”

By Adeboye Amosu




