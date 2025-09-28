U-20 WWCQ: Falconets To Face Senegal In 3rd Round

Nigeria’s Falconets will take on Senegal in the third round of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The pairing was confirmed after Senegal defeated Algeria in their second round fixture.

After securing a 2-0 home win in the first leg, Senegal hammered Algeria 4-0 away in the second leg yesterday (Saturday) to advance into the final qualifying round 6-0 on aggregate.

For the Falconets, they reached the third round of the qualifiers after thrashing Rwanda 4-0 in their second leg clash also on Saturday in Ibadan. The first leg in Kigali ended 1-0 in favour of the Falconets.

The first and second legs of the third round of the qualifiers will hold in February, 2026.

Winners from the third round will progress to the final round of the qualifiers which is billed for May next year.

Four teams will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup which will be hosted in Poland.

By James Agberebi




