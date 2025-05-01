UCL: Barcelona Confirm Injury Blow After Inter Clash

Barcelona have on Thursday announced a setback on the personnel front in the club’s first-team ranks.

This comes amid confirmation of an injury suffered by Jules Koundé.

Defender Koundé was for his part in from the off on Wednesday night, as Barcelona locked horns with Inter Milan in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final tie.

En route to a thrilling 3-3 draw, however, the Frenchman was forced into a premature departure from proceedings.

Late in the first-half, Koundé went to ground clutching the back of his left leg, before quickly being withdrawn by boss Hansi Flick.

Also Read: Don’t Sign Osimhen, Stick With Jackson — Andre Flo Advises Chelsea

The former Sevilla man was in turn put through a round of medical tests this morning.

And unfortunately for Barcelona, as much unveiled an injury for their star full-back.

As per a statement across the Blaugrana’s website and social media platforms on Thursday afternoon:

“Tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player Jules Koundé has a distal injury to the biceps femoris of the left thigh. The return to the team will be decided based on his progress.”

Also, Inter could be without star striker Lautaro Martinez who had to go off with a suspected injury.

Speaking after the game to Amazon Prime Italia (via Football Italia), Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi expressed doubts about the Argentina international getting back for the second leg at the Giuseppe Meazza.

“He felt a twinge, but had been playing eight games in a row. Unfortunately, we had these little issues, as I didn’t have Thuram, Taremi was also coming off an injury and I wasn’t able to rotate.

“When you start eight matches in a row, there is the risk of injury, I hope it’s nothing too serious, but I do have a few doubts.”

Get French Football News



