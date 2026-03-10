UCL: Osimhen Can Score Goals In Multiple Ways –Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a player who can score goals in multiple ways.



The Dutch tactician made this known in an interview with Liverpool’s official website, ahead of today’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium.



Recall that in the last previous meeting against the Reds, it was Osimhen’s goal that decided the encounter.

However, Slot also noted that Galayasaray have more threat in the attack than the Nigerian international.



“I think Galatasaray has a lot of weapons, but transition is definitely one of them. Of course, one of the first ones you think about is [Victor] Osimhen, who is also a great striker in the box, can score from crosses, can score in multiple ways, but definitely a big threat on the counter-attack as well,”



“But they have more than only Osimhen in their front three that are really fast. Last game we played them, it was [Baris Alper] Yilmaz who was twice a bit too fast for us because twice he was going towards the goalkeeper in the first half.”



