Valencia Submit Bid For Super Eagles Striker

Valencia are interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq on loan for the 2025/26 season,reports Completes ports.com.

The Nigeria international spent the second half of last season with Carlos Corberán’s side.

Sadiq make a big impression at the Mestalla Stadium, netting five goals in 16 league appearances.

Read Also:This Is The Perfect Move For Me –Lesley Ugochukwu Speaks On Burnley Transfer

The 27-year-old has returned to Real Sociedad after Valencia opted not to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Los Ches are now looking to bring him back on loan ahead of the new season, according to news outlet Sport.

Valencia are ready to pay the forward’s entire salary for the duration of the loan.

Sadiq has also been linked with Spanish clubs Elche, and Girona as well as Turkish outfit Samsunspor.

By Adeboye Amosu



