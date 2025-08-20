‘VAR Will Guarantee True Champions In NPFL’ — Ifejiagwa

Former Super Eagles defender and current Abia Warriors FC Sporting Director, Emeka Ifejiagwa, has backed the idea of introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the NPFL saying that its materialisation will always ensure the emergence of true champions in the Nigerian top-flight football league, Completesports.com reports.

The 47-year-old spoke ahead of Abia Warriors’ 2025/2026 NPFL season opener against Kano Pillars FC on 22 August 2025, and their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will face Malian giants Djoliba FC.

NPFL Season Now Matching European Calendar

“The 2024/2025 NPFL season was the best ever in our domestic football league,” Ifejiagwa told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview.

“This is because the season started and ended at the same time as the European leagues. This year again, we’re almost starting in line with them.

“I must give credit to those at the helm of affairs – Gbenga Elegbeleye and Davidson Owumi. They are doing a great job, although there is still room for improvement. That’s why we have always clamoured for former players to be involved in football management.”

Why VAR Is Needed In Nigerian Football

Ifejiagwa, who featured for clubs including Charlton Athletic, Brighton, Osasuna, VfL Wolfsburg and Waldhof Mannheim, added his voice to calls for the introduction of VAR in the NPFL.

“VAR will help ensure true winners emerge because it allows referees to take a second look at incidents before making final decisions,” he explained.

“It reduces human error, which helps convince everyone that decisions are taken in the best interest of the game and in line with the rules.”

Abia Warriors Confident Ahead Of New Season

The former centre-back confirmed Abia Warriors are fully prepared for the season.

“We’re ready. Recruitment, documentation and pre-season have all been completed,” Ifejiagwa said.

Aside from the NPFL campaign, Abia Warriors will make their African inter-club debut this season in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“No doubt, Djoliba FC is a household name in African football, but we have the players, the coaching expertise with Imama Amapakabo, and strong management under John Obuh,” he added.

Akpabio Stadium Perfect For CAF Matches – Ifejiagwa

On the team’s choice of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, for their CAF Confederation Cup home games, Ifejiagwa was upbeat.

“Uyo is a good home for us. The pitch is excellent. During my days at Enyimba, I always looked forward to matches in Enugu against Rangers because of the great surface. That’s the same feeling Uyo will give our players,” Ifejiagwa reiterated.

He concluded: “Starting the NPFL season early is a big boost to our continental ambition. We would have played three league matches before facing Djoliba, which will help the coach fine-tune his tactics and boost team confidence.”

By Sab Osuji



