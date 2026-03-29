Villarreal Battle Besiktas For Super Eagles Invitee

Spanish club Villarreal will battle Besiktas for the signature of Göztepe midfielder Anthony Dennis, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis was reportedly close to leaving Göztepe last summer, but the club’s €8 million asking price discouraged potential buyers.

They have however upped their asking price to €10m.

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Bundesliga club Mainz have also been linked with the 21-year-old.

Dennis has scored three goals in 24 league appearance for Göztepe this season.

The defensive midfielder’s contract with the Turkish club runs until June 2027.

He joined the Göz Göz from HB Academy Abuja in 2023.



