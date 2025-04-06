Vinicius Equals Ronaldo’s Scoring Feat At Madrid

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, but there was a very small, minute silver lining.

According to the realchamps.com, Vinicius Jr equalled his legendary compatriot Ronaldo Nazario as Real Madrid’s highest scoring Brazilian.





Until Tuesday, Real Madrid’s highest scoring Brazilian player was Ronaldo. Now, it is Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr.

Obviously, Vinicius Jr will inevitably take that throne as his and his alone at some point, but it has to be considered an honorable achievement, especially considering how Vinicius Jr started out at Real Madrid.

The winger used to only score three to five goals a season, and so many chances were left completely ruined because of the Brazilian’s lack of finishing touch.

Since 2021, Vinicius Jr has been able to become a master at it, and has surpassed his previous year numbers every time, showing his year-by-year improvement.

He now has 103 goals for Real Madrid, which is the same amount as what Ronaldo had during his five years at the club.

There is a huge chance even Rodrygo surpasses Ronaldo’s numbers, although he has some way to go before doing so as he is currently on 68, just 35 away from the legendary Brazilian.



