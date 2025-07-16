WAFCON 2024: We’re Ready To Face Zambia –Ayinde

Halimotu Ayinde has assured that the Super Falcons are ready to take on the Copper Queens of Zambia, in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons will continue their quest for a 10th WAFCON title when they face Zambia in the last eight on Friday.

The nine-time African champions finished top in Group B after victories against Tunisia, Botswana and a draw with Algeria.

On their part, Zambia also won two and drew one of their three Group A fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter Ayinde, in a chat with Nigerian journalist in Morocco Victor Ademola, said:”We just have to keep doing what we are doing, stay focused, try to build ourselves for the game. We respect them, they are a good team but we don’t have to think about them so much, we have to focus on our build up.

“We haven’t really scored many goals but the preparations is ongoing for us to create chances and convert them. We are ready for them, we are ready to play and by the grace of God win.

“My message to Nigerians is to keep supporting us, we’ve not really made you people happy but your support and prayers are very important for us. We are also doing our best as players to make Nigerians happy.”



