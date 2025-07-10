WAFU B U-20 Boys’ Cup: Flying Eagles Hold Ghana To 1-1 Draw

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles kicked off their campaign in Group A at the 2025 WAFU B U-20 Boy’s Cup with a 1-1 draw with hosts Ghana in the opening match on Thursday.

Abdulahi Abiodun drew the Flying Eagles level with less than 10 minutes left in the game, cancelling out Musibau Aziz’s opener for Ghana.

The invitation tournament is part of the Flying Eagles preparation for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The U-20 World Cup will hold from 27 September to 19 October.

Aziz broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute as he rifled a superb shot past Flying Eagles keeper Ebenezer Harcourt, from the edge of the box off a low cross from the right flank.

In the 82nd minute the Flying Eagles equalised thanks to Abiodun who nodded home from a corner kick.

The Flying Eagles next Group A match is against Benin Republic which will be played on Sunday, 13 July, 2025.

Games in Group B will take place tomorrow (Friday) with Côte d’Ivoire facing Burkina Faso and Niger Republic battling Togo.

The Flying Eagles qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after finishing third at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side are in Group F alongside Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway.

They will begin the tournament against Norway on September 29 and face Saudi Arabia on October 2 in their second group game.

Then on October 5, they will round off their group campaign when they will square off against Colombia.

At the 2023 edition of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, the Flying Eagles reached the quarter-finals but unfortunately lost 1-0 to South Korea after extra-time.

The team stunned hosts Argentina 2-0 in the round of 16 and also beat Italy 2-0 in the group stage.

By James Agberebi



