We Have It At The Back Of Our Mind To Win The AFCON –Onuachu

Paul Onuachu has said coming to this year’s AFCON in Morocco, he and his Super Eagles colleagues already have it at the back of their mind that they have to win the tournament.

The Super Eagles will be back in action on Saturday night when they will face Group C leaders Tunisia.

While the Super Eagles edged out Tanzania 2-1 in their first match, Tunisia recorded a 3-1 victory over Uganda.

Commenting ahead of the big clash, Onuachu told journalists at the Super Eagles training:”Nigeria is a big country and Tunisia is also a football nation, but I think we have the players and squad to take it to the next level.

“I think there are lots of strong teams and the game against Tunisia will not determine anything and even already coming here we have it at the back of our mind that we have to win the AFCON. But like I said earlier we have to take each game as it comes.”

Since making his AFCON debut in 2019 in Egypt, Onuachu is yet to register a single goal in the tournament.

The Trabzonspor strike le was introduced for Victor Osimhen in the win against Tanzania.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



