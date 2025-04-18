What Are The Measures That Should Be In Place To Keep The NPFL In Order?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story.

Is Nigeria's Dominance In Age Grade Football Becoming A Thing Of The Past?

Topics Discussed in Video;

*Brief Insight Into Christian Chukwu’s Legacy In Nigerian Football

*The Flying Eagles Are Set For The U-20 AFCON In Egypt

*NPFL Fines Nasarawa United N6m Over Crowd Trouble, Banishes Club To Gombe

Ilechukwu Eyes Continental Spot As Rangers Progress In Federation Cup

NPFL: Abia Warriors Honour Goal Kings — Obi, Megwo, Ijoma, Ogbuagu Bag Awards

