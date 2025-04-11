Which Clubs Should Victor Osimhen And Ademola Lookman Sign For Next Season?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story.

Related: Can The Super Eagles Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup?





Thanks for watching.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Arsenal Thrash Real Madrid In The Quarter Final First-Leg Of The Champions League

USEFUL LINKS

Unity Cup An Opportunity To Test New Players — Chelle

✅ https://www.completesports.com/unity-cup-an-opportunity-to-test-new-players-chelle/

Unity Cup: Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium To Host Super Eagles, Jamaica, Ghana, Trinidad Battles

✅ https://www.completesports.com/unity-cup-brentfords-gtech-community-stadium-to-host-super-eagles-jamaica-ghana-trinidad-battles/

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #SuperEagles #NFF #VictorOsimhen #CAF #AdemolaLookman #EricChelle



