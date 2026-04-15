10 Nigerian Track And Field Stars Ready To Dominate 2026

The 2026 outdoor track and field season promises fireworks for Nigeria.

A new generation of athletes is chasing history, rewriting records, and carrying the nation’s hopes on the global stage.

Kanyinsola Ajayi is closing in on Olusoji Fasuba’s legendary 100m record.

Samuel Ogazi is redefining the 400m with record-breaking runs at just 19.

Israel Okon is pushing toward the sub-10 barrier in the sprints.

Nathaniel Ezekiel is on the brink of an African record in the 400m hurdles.

Ella Onojuvwevwo is leading Nigeria’s women’s 400m charge with sub-50 brilliance.

Prestina Ochonogor is chasing the elusive 7m mark in the long jump.

Ese Brume is fighting to reclaim her medal-winning form.

Tima Godbless and Rosemary Chukwuma are spearheading Nigeria’s sprint hopes.

Temitope Adeshina is aiming to break the 2m barrier in the high jump.

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder, is chasing a historic third Commonwealth Games crown.

Related: FIFA Approves Arthur Okonkwo’s Nationality Switch To Nigeria

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