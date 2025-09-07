11 Super Eagles Players Who Made Headlines In Summer Transfer Window

The 2025 summer transfer window was one of the most eventful in recent years for Nigerian footballers, as several Super Eagles stars sealed eye-catching moves across Europe.

From blockbuster deals in Turkey to exciting Premier League signings and crucial loan switches, Nigerian players once again demonstrated their growing influence on the global stage.AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN profiles 11 Super Eagles stars whose transfers made headlines and are set to define the new football season.

1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli to Galatasaray)

One of Nigeria’s most prolific strikers in Europe, Osimhen made a sensational permanent switch from Napoli to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer.



The €75 million deal set a new transfer record in Turkish football. Osimhen, who netted 37 goals in 41 appearances last season, helped Galatasaray clinch the league title and cemented his status as a fan favourite.

His return is viewed as a massive boost to Galatasaray’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

2. Chrisantus Uche (Getafe to Crystal Palace)

In just three years, Uche has risen from Spain’s fifth-tier side Moralo CP (2022) to the Premier League.



The Nigerian international joined Crystal Palace on loan from Getafe and will be eager to impress in English football. His pace, flair, and versatility are expected to strengthen Palace as they compete across four fronts this season.

3. Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan to Fulham)

Chukwueze sealed a deadline-day loan move to Fulham from AC Milan.



The Super Eagles winger, known for his dazzling dribbles and blistering pace, joins compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey at Craven Cottage. His move offers a chance to rebuild his confidence after a challenging spell in Italy, where he recorded eight goals and six assists in 70 appearances.

4. Tolu Arokodare (Genk to Wolves)

Prolific Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare signed for Wolves in a £24 million move from Genk.

The 23-year-old striker, who finished as the Belgian Pro League’s top scorer with 21 goals last season and won the Ebony Shoe award, penned a four-year contract with an option for an additional year. Wolves will be banking on his sharp finishing in the Premier League.

5. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers to Panathinaikos)

Dessers swapped Scotland for Greece this summer, leaving Rangers for Panathinaikos in a €4.5 million move.



The 30-year-old striker signed a three-year contract and is aiming to lift a league title with his new club. His experience and knack for goals could prove decisive for the Greek side.

6. Moses Simon (Nantes to Paris FC)

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon moved to Paris FC from Nantes and has already scored twice this season in Ligue 1.

Blessed with speed and dazzling footwork, Simon is keen to make a big impression in the French capital.

7. Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla to Celtic)

Iheanacho completed a deadline-day switch to Celtic from Sevilla on 2 September 2025, signing a one-year deal with an option for an extra year.



The transfer reunites him with Brendan Rodgers, under whom he enjoyed his best scoring season at Leicester City, netting 12 Premier League goals in 2020/21.

8. Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen to Werder Bremen)

After a collapsed move to AC Milan due to a failed medical, Boniface secured a loan move to Werder Bremen.



The Nigerian striker will look to rediscover his form in the Bundesliga after leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

9. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City to Beşiktaş)

Ndidi ended a nine-year spell at Leicester City by joining Turkish club Beşiktaş.

The 28-year-old midfielder signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth and will wear the No. 4 shirt. During his time at Leicester, Ndidi won the FA Cup and Community Shield, making over 300 appearances.

10. Chidozie Awaziem (Colorado Rapids to Nantes)

Awaziem moved from MLS side Colorado Rapids to French club Nantes on a three-year deal.



The 28-year-old defender is expected to bring stability to Nantes’ backline as they aim to climb the Ligue 1 table this season.

11. Paul Onuachu (Southampton to Trabzonspor)

Onuachu ended his two-and-a-half-year spell at Southampton by joining Turkish side Trabzonspor.



The towering striker, 31, had scored four goals for the Saints before sealing a return to the Süper Lig, where he is expected to make an immediate impact.



