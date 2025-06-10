AEK Athens Renew Interest In Dessers

Greek giants AEK Athens have renewed their interest in signing Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers this summer.



The Nigerian international has become the most sought-after striker in Europe after his goal-scoring exploits in the Scottish Premier League with Rangers.



Dessers netted 18 goals to win the league top scorer award last season.

The Greek club is keen on bolstering their attacking line following the departure of Levi Garcia.



According to the Daily Record, AEK Athens have identified Gers’ 30-year-old Nigeria international as the man they want to spearhead their big push to recapture the Super League title they last won in 2023.



