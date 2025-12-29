AFCON 2025: Chelle Speaks On Possible Rotation For Uganda Vs Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about the possibility of rotating his squad for Tuesday’s AFCON 2025 Group C encounter with Cranes of Uganda.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the knockout round with a game to spare.

After edging out Tanzania 2-1, the Super Eagles overcame Tunisia 3-2 in a nervy tie on Saturday.

On their part, Uganda must beat Chelle’s side to stand a chance of making it to the round of 16.

When asked at Monday’s presser if he will rest some of his regulars and give opportunities to players who are yet to taste action, Chelle said:”Everybody deserve a chance to show something because a player who played just five minutes at the AFCON can score the decisive goal. This is a question about management and it’s not a question or lack of respect for the tournament.

“For me I want to put out the best team, I want to win, the players want to win this game.”

Chelle played down any injury concerns ahead of the game with Uganda.

“There are no serious injuries, some players have issues with their knee or ankle, but they want to play. We will see after the last training session.”

He went on to defend his substitution choices.

“When I make substitutions, I analyse what is happening in the game,” he said. “Sometimes the choice works very well, sometimes it doesn’t. That is football.

“The reality is that we won. The reality is that we scored goals. That is also important.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



