AFCON 2025: We Know Them Well –Mahrez Speaks Ahead Super Eagles Semi-final Clash

Desert Foxes of Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has said he and his teammates have a good idea of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The two African giants will square off in the quarter-finals at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

While the Super Eagles recorded a dominant 4-0 win against Mozambique in the round of 16, Algeria edged out DR Congo 1-0 after extra-time.

The two former AFCON title winners are the only two teams who have won all their matches so far in this year’s edition.

The last time the two teams met at the AFCON was in the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament.

Mahrez emerged the hero as his stoppage time free kick helped Algeria to a 2-1 win.

“Nigeria? We know them well, the match won’t be easy,” Mahrez was quoted by Elbotola, after the game against DR Congo.

On the possibility of netting another stoppage time freekick, he said:”Another last-minute free kick? We’ll see, anything is possible.”

Commenting on his side’s hard-fought win against DR Congo, the former Manchester City star said they deserved to go through.

“I think that overall, if the balance had to tip one way or the other, it would have been ours. We faced a good Congolese team, who played with cohesion and left few spaces, but we were solid.

“We didn’t concede many chances, and we always know that we have players capable of making the difference.”



