AFCON U-20: Kenya Not Afraid Of Flying Eagles, Morocco, Tunisia –Ochieng

Kenya U-20 captain, Baron Ochieng says the team is not afraid of facing Nigeria, Morocco and Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations U-20 Tournament.

The Sofapaka defender in a chat with The Star, stated that Kenya have prepared enough to confront any opponent at the tournament.





He also said that he expects tough fixtures against the much-fancied nations.

The right-back believes they have to take on their new opponents according to the coaches’ tactics, and teamwork will be key.

“We have prepared well, and despite the draw, we don’t fear our opponents, because even if we maintained the other group, we would still face the likes of Morocco in the knockouts,” Ochieng said



Prior before this new draw, Kenya had been grouped alongside Sierra Leone, Zambia, and defending champions Senegal.



