Man United Forward Set To Miss Rest Of Season After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Joshua Zirkzee could miss the rest of Manchester United’s season after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s hammering at Newcastle United.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult campaign since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer.





The 23-year-old has largely failed to live up to his £36.5million price tag since joining from Bologna.



The attacker has scored just seven goals in 48 games in all competitions and has been part of a squad which will register United’s lowest-ever Premier League points total.

He started Sunday’s dismal trip to Newcastle, where the Red Devils were hammered 4-1. But he was forced to limp off after 55 minutes to be replaced by Rasmus Hojlund, who has himself struggled to impress.

United still have six Premier League games left, with their final one coming against Aston Villa on 25 May. Ruben Amorim’s side sit 14th in the top-flight, 16 points adrift of the European qualification places.

They can still win the Europa League this year, with their quarter-final clash against Lyon finely poised at 2-2. But heading into Thursday’s second leg, Amorim is facing up to a bitter blow.

According to BBC Sport (via Mirror), Zirkzee has been undergoing tests on his injury since the trip to St James’ Park. It now looks likely he will be forced to miss several weeks and there is major doubt over whether he will be able to return before the end of the season.

The news will not come as a shock to Amorim, who admitted after Sunday’s game that the prognosis was not good. He told MUTV: “We had to make rotation because we are trying to recover in two days from each game. But trying to win this game also. Josh, I think he will be out for some games. So, let’s focus on the next one [against Lyon].”



