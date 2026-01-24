Arsenal vs Man United: Gunners Aim To Restore League Momentum As Red Devils Seek Emirates Breakthrough

Manchester United are set for a trip to the Emirates Stadium for a huge Premier League showdown against Arsenal on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The Red Devils are looking to climb further up the 2025/2026 Premier League rankings as they seek a league win over the Gunners away from home for the first time in over eight years.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Arsenal

Arsenal are currently top of the league standings, seven points clear of Manchester City, despite failing to win any of their last two league matches after playing out goalless draws at home to Liverpool and away at Nottingham Forest.

However, the Gunners are firing on all cylinders in other competitions. They have all but cemented top spot in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the only side to win all seven of their matches so far in the competition this season, including a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side also have one foot in the Carabao Cup final following a 3-2 semi-final first-leg victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal will be looking to carry their impressive form in other competitions into the Premier League and subsequently end their mini winless run against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

Man United

Following one win in seven matches, which led to the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick on an interim basis.

The former England international made an instant statement as he led the Red Devils to an impressive 2-0 victory over their ‘noisy neighbours’, Manchester City, in his first game in charge.

Bryan Mbeumo netted the opening goal for the 20-time English top-flight champions in his first game following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, before Patrick Dorgu added the second to seal United’s fourth win in 13 matches against City.

The Premier League giants will be hoping for another statement victory when they visit Arsenal at the Emirates.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Arsenal have faced Manchester United on 224 occasions, with the Red Devils holding the edge with 95 victories, while the Gunners have triumphed 81 times, with 48 matches ending in draws.

The Emirates Stadium has been a nightmare for United in recent years, as they have not recorded a single league win at the ground in eight years since their 3-1 victory in December 2017.

Antonio Valencia’s early strike and a brace from Jesse Lingard sealed United’s last away win against Arsenal.

Key Players Analysis

Arsenal

Declan Rice

Rice has been hugely instrumental for Arsenal this season. The 27-year-old is arguably the best player in the league so far.

Rice’s 12 goal contributions (four goals and eight assists) are the third-highest for the Gunners, behind only Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

The England international boasts strong defensive qualities, including tackling, ball-winning and positional awareness. He also possesses the ability to deliver imperious set-piece deliveries, which have been a crucial element in the Gunners’ tactics.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Like Rice, Gabriel has been another vital member of the league leaders.

The Brazilian is an aggressive, left-footed centre-back known for his physicality, aerial dominance, speed and technical ability, blending strong defensive instincts such as tackling and intercepting with an ability to contribute to build-up play through short passes and progressive distribution.

The defender has also contributed significantly to Arsenal’s attacking threat, especially from set-pieces, having registered four goals and three assists in such situations.

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes remains United’s most lethal weapon since joining the club in 2020. The 31-year-old has scored five goals, provided nine assists and created the most chances in the league so far.

The Red Devils’ skipper is an energetic, direct attacking midfielder known for creating opportunities through risky, high-reward passes, while also being a strong presser, long-range shooter and free-kick specialist.

Also Read: Carrick Has Brought Different Mentality To Man United –Dorgu

The Portugal international has registered three goals and two assists against Arsenal across all competitions.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo is an adaptable, left-footed forward who primarily operates as a right winger.

The Cameroonian returned from international duty in style with a goal against Manchester City and is likely to pose a threat to Arsenal with his intelligent off-the-ball movement, direct dribbling, pace and strong defensive work rate.

The former Brentford star has contributed eight goals and one assist since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Team News

Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Max Dowman are all injury doubts ahead of this fixture, having not featured in Arsenal’s away win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Arteta is also set to face a selection dilemma in attack, with both Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres finding the back of the net on Wednesday night.

Man United

As for United, Carrick could retain the same starting XI that secured the 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby, with no fresh injury concerns reported from that encounter.

The head coach is expected to provide updates on Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom missed the derby through injury.

Noussair Mazraoui has returned to the squad following his AFCON duty with Morocco.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Arsenal (4-3-3):

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Man United (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

By Habeeb Kuranga




