Bayer Leverkusen Boss Talks Up Boniface Versatility

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has said Victor Boniface’s ability to play in different positions is good for the club.

Alonso paired the Nigerian and Patrick Schick together in Leverkusen’s attack in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bochum.





Boniface scored Die Werkself’s second goal of the game.

The gaffer said they two players worked well together against Bochum.

“Bielefeld has beaten three Bundesliga teams and is totally deserving of a place in the semifinals. We expect a tough opponent. We have to be cool, but we need a lot of energy. In our hearts, in our minds, with passion,” he was quoted by BILD.

“I liked both [Boniface and Schick] of them against Bochum, especially in the second half. He [Boniface] did well. Boni is back at a good level and can certainly play from the start. With him, we have flexibility; he can play as a center-forward or as a winger.”

Leverkusen will be up against Arminia Bielefeld in the semi-final of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday (today).



