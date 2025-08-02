Ejuke Suffers Thigh Injury

Sevilla have announced that Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke has suffered an injury.

The Spanish club confirmed the injury on their X handle as they prepare to face Marseille in a friendly game on Saturday.

“Ejuke suffers a thigh injury, ruling him out of tonight’s match against Marseille,” Sevilla stated.

“Get well soon, Chidi!”

Last season Ejuke made 25 appearances in the Spanish topflight, scoring two goals and provided one assist.

Ejuke, who joined Sevilla as a free agent last summer, was named the club’s Player of the Month for September, 2024.

Sevilla would hope to do better this season in the league after managing to escape relegation last campaign.

The club finished 17th on 41 points, just one point ahead of the relegation spot.

By James Agberebi




