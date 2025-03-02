Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Flying Eagles Will Cruise Past South Africa, Egypt, Morocco At CAF U-20 AFCON –Akwuegbu

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    flying-eagles-nigeria-caf-u-20-afcon-fifa-u-20-world-cup-nff

    Former Nigeria striker, Benedict Akwuegbu, has confidently stated that South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco do not pose enough of a threat to derail the Flying Eagles’ 2025 CAF U-20 AFCON campaign, Completesports.com reports.

    Akwuegbu believes Nigeria has the talent and pedigree to navigate the group stage despite the presence of North African heavyweights Morocco and Egypt, as well as South Africa.


    The tournament is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from 26 April to 18 May 2025, with the four semi-finalists earning a spot at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, set for September and October.

    Nigeria, drawn in Group B alongside the three nations, boasts the best record in CAF and FIFA youth football among their group rivals.

    “Nigeria has repeatedly shown they are the powerhouse of African youth football. As a result, the Flying Eagles have all it takes to see off South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco to qualify from their group,” Akwuegbu told Completesports.com from his base in London.

    “I’m not losing any sleep over it. I know very well that Nigeria will advance.

    “It’s not just about the group stage; I see them going all the way to qualify for the World Cup and eventually winning the CAF U-20 AFCON in Ivory Coast,” Akwuegbu added.

    By Sab Osuji


