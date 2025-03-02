Man City Hit With Injury Blow As Key Player Faces Lengthy Spell Out

Manchester City have been hit with another injury setback to a key player as Nathan Ake faces a lengthy spell out.

Ake was forced off at half time against Plymouth in City’s FA Cup fifth round encounter at the Etihad on Saturday.







It is another injury blow in a season of knocks and issues both for the Dutchman and the City defence as a whole.

It remains to be seen what the issue is and the severity of the problem suffered by the defender.

The Cityzens are know without three recognised senior centre backs and while the prognosis on midfielder Rodri is slightly brighter as he steps up his return to fitness, the club remain without a host of players as they prepare for a vital clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: “Now again we have a central defender out for a long time, I think we’ll miss Nathan.”

Meanwhile, City progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a 3-1 comeback win against Plymouth Argyle.

After the Championship struggling side took a shock lead, City bounced back with a brace from Nico O’Reilly and Kevin De Bruyne.



