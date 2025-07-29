Close Menu
    Four Clubs Battle For Dele-Bashiru

    Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is a subject of Interest from four clubs; Bologna, Parma, Cremonese, and PAOK.

    The Hornets are willing to sell the former Flying Eagles star this summer, according to reports.

    The London club value the playmaker in the region of £8m.

    Dele-Bashiru was one of the top performers for the Sky Bet Championship outfit last season.

    The 25-year-old registered four goals in 27 league appearances for Watford during the 2024/25 season.

    The Nigerian linked up with Paulo Pezzolano’s side as free agent in 2019.

    Dele-Bashiru has also played for Manchester City, and Reading.


