Four Clubs Battle For Dele-Bashiru

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is a subject of Interest from four clubs; Bologna, Parma, Cremonese, and PAOK.

The Hornets are willing to sell the former Flying Eagles star this summer, according to reports.

The London club value the playmaker in the region of £8m.

Dele-Bashiru was one of the top performers for the Sky Bet Championship outfit last season.

The 25-year-old registered four goals in 27 league appearances for Watford during the 2024/25 season.

The Nigerian linked up with Paulo Pezzolano’s side as free agent in 2019.

Dele-Bashiru has also played for Manchester City, and Reading.



