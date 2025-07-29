Fulham Interested In Super Eagles Winger

Fulham have lined up a move for Samuel Chukwueze as a possible replacement for Adama Traore, reports Completesports.com.

According to Calciomercato, the Cottagers view the Nigeria international as a potential replacement for Traore, who could join Nottingham Forest this summer.

Chukwueze was linked with a move to the Craven Cottage during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old, who joined AC Milan from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023 has failed to impress at the club.

The winger has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 69 appearances across all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

According to the report, Milan are eager to listen to offers for the former Nigeria junior international.

The Serie A giants are hoping to sell the player for a fee between €15m and €20m.

By Adeboye Amosu



