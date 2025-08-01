Close Menu
    Governor Uzodimma Rewards Imo-Born WAFCON 2024 Super Falcons Stars With ₦70m Cash Gift

    Governor Uzodimma of Imo State rewards Imo State-born WAFCON 2024 title winners
    Governor Hope Uzodimma hosts and rewards Imo State-born Super Falcons who won WAFCON 2024 title

    Governor Uzodimma Gifts Seven WAFCON Winners ₦10m Each

     

    Seven Super Falcons players of Imo State origin — Chiamaka Nnadozie, Jennifer Echegini, Osinachi Ohale, Oluchi Oluehi, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Anna Imo, and Michelle Alozie — have each received ₦10 million from the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for WAFCON 2024 title feat, Completesports.com reports.

    Although US-based Michelle Alozie was not present at the reception, having returned to her base, the other six players were hosted at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Owerri.

    Falcons’ Heroics In Morocco Earn National, State Honours

    The seven players were part of the Super Falcons squad that claimed Nigeria’s 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title over the weekend in Morocco. The team staged a stunning comeback to defeat the host nation, Morocco, 3-2 in the final, after trailing 2-0.

    Their return to Nigeria was met with further accolades. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu awarded each of the 24 players ₦150 million (approximately $100,000), a three-bedroom house, and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

    Additionally, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum announced a collective donation of ₦360 million for the entire team to share.

    Governor Uzodimma Praises Super Falcons’ Grit And Grace

    While receiving the Imo-born players, Governor Uzodimma lauded their resilience and national impact.

    “The steeze and composure displayed by the Super Falcons were unmatched. Even in moments when the nation was filled with apprehension, they stood firm,” the governor said.

    He added: “Hosting the team at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge was a moment of profound joy. It is particularly moving to witness the outstanding contributions of Imo State daughters, whose talents and dedication were on full display.”

    He described their performance as one that has “rekindled national pride”, citing it as a testament to the power of commitment and discipline.

