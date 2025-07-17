Lookman Keen To Join Serie A Giants

Ademola Lookman has told Atalanta he “wants to leave” the club during this summer transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is in talks with Inter Milan, according to multiple reports.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano revealed Lookman has informed Atalanta of his decision to leave the club this summer.

“Ademola Lookman, keen on Inter move after further contacts tonight with his camp. He told Atalanta he wants to leave,” Romano wrote on X.

“Inter will soon submit their initial bid for Nigerian forward while Atalanta insist on more than €40m for Italian clubs.”

Atalanta’s Want More Money

Atalanta are open to selling the speedy winger, but want around €50m for the current African Footballer of the Year.

The Bergamo club also prefer selling Lookman to a foreign club instead of a direct rival.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the player.

The 27-year-old was close to joining current European champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Lookman’s Atalanta Legacy

The tricky winger has been impressive for Atalanta since joining the club from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2022.

He led Atalanta to win the UEFA Europa League title last year, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman won the Player of the Season award in his first two campaigns at the club.

The former Leicester City player registered 15 goals and, four assists in 31 appearances for La Dea last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



