Man United To Swap Hojlund For Super Eagles Star

Manchester United could offer Rasmus Hojlund in a sensational partial swap deal for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman.

Hojlund has endured a miserable campaign at Old Trafford – his second following a mammoth £72million move from the Bergamo club.

The Norwegian has only bagged three times in 28 league appearances this season. The 22-year-old was substituted after 70 minutes following another fruitless display in United’s 1-0 home loss to Wolves on Sunday.

According to the Sun (via Daily Mail), the Red Devils are eyeing a partial swap deal that would see Hojlund return to his former club and Lookman arrive at Old Trafford.

The Nigeria international, who has had Premier League spells with Leicester City, Fulham and Everton, has established himself as one of the premier wingers in European football at the Serie A club.

Lookman inspired Atalanta to Europa League last season, scoring a hat-trick in the final. His heroics saw him crowned African Footballer of the Year in December.

However, he has had public disagreements with his manager Gian Piero Gasperini and looks set to depart the club this summer.

Hojlund, meanwhile, remains well thought off at the club, according to the recent report. It goes on to claim that scouts have watched his recent matches and remain in touch with the players’ representatives since his departure.

Following his latest dismal performance this weekend, Premier League legend Alan Shearer branded Hojlund a ‘damaged player’ and said he believes he is suffering from a ‘crisis of confidence’.

Despite his shortcomings this season, Hojlund has retained his place as United’s first-choice striker for the majority of the campaign under Ruben Amorim ahead of Joshua Zirkzee and teenage wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin.



