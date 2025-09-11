Nnadozie Celebrates Brighton’s Player Of the Match Award

Chiamaka Nnadozie is full of excitement after she was voted Fans’ Player of the Match in Brighton & Hove Albion’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie made her debut for Brighton in the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international made history by becoming the first African goalkeeper to play in the English Women’s Soccer League.

Nnadozie Expresses Gratitude

The 24-year-old thanked the fans for their overwhelming support.

“To be honest, it’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming of playing in the WSL,” Nnadozie said in a video posted on the club’s X account.

“Playing in it with this great team feels so special. It’s a day I’ll never forget.

“The fans really cheered me up. They said some good words and urged me to keep going.

“I hope we’ll keep getting better.”

