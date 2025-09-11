Besiktas Confirm Ndidi Injury Blow

Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury on international duty.

Besiktas in a statement on their official website on Thursday morning confirmed Ndidi sustained the injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday night.

The former KRC Genk of Belgium player was replaced in the second half by Christantus Uche.

Besiktas’ Update On Osimhen

“Our player, Wilfred Ndidi, who was unable to play due to an injury sustained during the Nigerian national team’s match against South Africa, has returned to Turkey,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Osimhen Faked His Injury Vs Rwanda –Gyan

“An evaluation and an MRI performed at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital revealed a strain and bleeding in the posterior thigh muscle (semimembranosus). Our medical team has begun treatment for our player.”

Setback For Sergen Yalcin

The 28-year-old is now expected to miss Besiktas’ league clash with Istanbul Istanbul Başakşehir on Saturday.

The defender linked up with the Black Eagles from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Leicester City in July on a three-year contract.

Ndidi has made two league appearances for 16th time Turkish Super Lig champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



