Nottingham Forest Terminate Dennis’ Contract

Premier League club Nottingham Forest on Sunday announced it has terminated the contract of Emmanuel Dennis, reports Completesports.com.

Forest made the announcement on their official website.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Emmanuel Dennis has left the Club following the mutual termination of his contract,” reads the statement.

“We wish Emmanuel well for the future.”

The 27-year-old moved to the City Ground in 2022 on the back of his impressive campaign for Watford.

The versatile striker registered two goals, and three assists in 19 outings during his maiden campaign with Nottingham Forest.

Dennis spent the following season on loan with İstanbul Başakşehir, and Watford.

He also spent the second half of last season on loan with Sky Bet Championship club Blackburn Rovers where he registered just one assist in six appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu




