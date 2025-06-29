NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors Appoint Dogo New Technical Adviser

El-kanemi Warriors on Sunday named Kabiru Dogo as their new technical adviser, Completesports.com reports.

Dogo takes over the role following Aliyu Zubairu’s exit earlier this month.

Zubairu is close to joining Plateau United as their new technical adviser.

He is also currently the head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles.

Read Also:Onuachu To Undergo Medical At Trabzonspor Monday

Dogo is returning to the dugout following his sacking by Nasarawa United last term.

The young tactician was replaced by Salisu Yusuf midway through the season.

El-kanemi Warriors are expected to start preparations for the ﻿new season next week.

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season will start on Friday,22 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



