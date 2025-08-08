Onuachu Promises Best For Trabzonspor

Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu has promised to give his best on his return to Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu completed his permanent transfer to the Black Sea Storm in June.

The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season with Trabzonspor, scoring 15 goals in 21 league appearances.

Trabzonspor were unable to sign him permanently the following campaign after failing to reach agreement with Southampton.

Return To A Beautiful Home

Onuachu said his heart has remained at the Turkish club even when he left.

“When you come back to a place you’ve played before, if the fans love you, you naturally put in the extra effort. That’s what I’ll do. I’ll be here with a different energy,” Onuachu told the club’s official website.

“What I need to do is focus on my team and what I can do.

“From the moment I left, everyone knew I wanted to come back. My goal was to come back here (Trabzonspor).”

Respect For Southampton

Onuachu revealed he did his best to push for immediate return to Trabzonspor after his loan spell.

“I was doing my own part to come back to the club like I promised before I left. But of course it’s football, we also have to respect Southampton, where I played, and also have to respect their decision if both parties can come to an agreement. That would be very good for me and Trabzonspor,” Onuachu added.

“I wanted to come back but I have to respect the team I was currently playing for then.”

By Adeboye Amosu



