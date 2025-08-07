Former Super Eagles Forward Appointed Head Coach Of French Club Montpellier

Erstwhile Super Eagles forward John Utaka has been appointed head coach of French D’Arkema side, Montpellier Feminine, reports Completesports.com.

Utaka will replace Senegal’s Frederic Mendy, who was sacked due to the team’s poor run of form.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by Frenchman Baptiste Merle, and Sports Director Jean-Louis Saez.

The former Lens striker played for Montpellier from January 2011 to July 2013 where he won the French Ligue 1 in his first season at the club.

Read Also:Turkey: Osimhen To Miss Galatasaray League Opener Vs Gaziantep

The Nigerian returned to the club in May 2020 after being appointed as a youth team coach.

Utaka represented Nigeria 48 times, with six goals to his name.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

The former striker was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2002, and 2010 World Cup.



