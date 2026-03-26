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    Osimhen Brings Lot Of Energy To Eagles –Okoye

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has described Victor Osimhen as a player that brings a lot of energy to the senior national team.

    The Galatasaray striker will be missing Nigeria’s four-nation tournament that will commence on Friday due to injury.

    Speaking with Tuttomercatoweb, Okoye stated that the former Napoli striker’s physical approach to games makes him a special player.

    Read Also:Friendlies: Super Eagles Must Prove World Cup Worth Against Iran, Jordan — Iroha

    “Then I have Osimhen’s shirt; he’s incredibly strong. Quality aside, he brings an energy to the pitch that no one else brings. He’s a special player.

    Okoye also expressed delight playing in the Serie A and hopes to remain in Italy.

    “I feel great here; it’s the perfect place for football. We’re lucky; we have an incredible training center. When I step onto the pitch, I feel something strong; I don’t know how to explain it.

    “I want to stay in Italy; I love it. I love the language and the people. When I was little, I thought of this as a dream, and it still is.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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