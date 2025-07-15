Spanish Club Interested In Umar Sadiq

Spanish outfit Elche CF are interested in Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has returned to Real Sociedad after spending the second half of the season at another Spanish club Valencia.

The 28-year-old make an impression at Valencia, scoring five times in 16 league appearances.

Carlos Corberán’s side however rejected the chance to sign him on a permanent deal.

Read Also:The Rise Of Remo Stars – Lessons From Kunle Soname’s Football Revolution In Nigeria

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Real Sociedad on a permanent transfer this summer.

The tall striker has also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Sadiq has there years left on this contract with Real Sociedad.

The 28-year-old joined the White and Blues from Almeria in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



