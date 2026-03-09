Super Eagles Star: I Always Wanted To Be A Centre Back

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has disclosed that he has always wanted to be a defender while growing up as a child.



The Nottingham Forest star, who has now established himself as a striker, told the club’s website that he was a versatile player who moved through several positions before finding his home in attack.



“When I was younger, I always played in different positions. I started in defence before moving into midfield and eventually to striker,” Awoniyi told Nottingham Forest’s official website.



“Once, when I went to a trial, we were short of a player so I had to play as a 10 and a striker as well. I scored goals then as well, so since then I always wanted to be a centre-forward.



“Before being a forward, I wanted to be a centre-back. I always enjoyed playing there with my friends, but further down the line I wanted to be a forward and I’ve played there ever since,” he added.

The Nigerian international also opened up on his time with Liverpool as a youngster and how it shaped his football career.



“Being with Liverpool helped me be who I am today as well. Like I said, I always wanted to play in the Premier League and play in England, and by joining Liverpool, I had that opportunity.



“I was hoping to play, but it didn’t happen, so I had to go on loan, which was challenging. I had a number of loans in different countries, but it helped me to understand different cultures and different people.It also helped me understand more about football and experience what players can go through when they’re on loan.



“I was still young and going through it with the hope of making it in the Premier League. The loans helped me develop as a player, but after all those moves I said to myself that that would be the last,”



