‘The Confidence Is High’ — Iwobi Upbeat Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Alex Iwobi says confidence is high in the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

Iwobi Expects Tough Test

Iwobi is expecting a difficult duel against their fellow West Africans.

“Giving ourselves another chance to go into the World Cup, the confidence is high,” Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve been in one [Russia 2018], I would like to be in one again.

“Hopefully we get the chance to do that. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got to play Gabon first and I’m sure he (Aubameyang) wants to go to the World Cup as well.

On Aubameyang’s Threat

Experienced striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead Gabon’s attack in the game.

The 36-year-old has netted seven times for the Panthers in the qualifiers.

“He’s getting on, but you wouldn’t think that. He’s a youthful guy,” added Iwobi.

“I don’t know how we’re going to lock him up.”

Message To The Message

Iwobi also had a message for fans who have been unhappy with the team’s qualifying campaign up until now.

“It wasn’t the greatest of starts,” he acknowledged with knowing understatement.

“But they (the fans) also need to understand we all have the same goal.

“I understand when they’re disappointed because we are very disappointed in not winning games comfortably or winning against teams that maybe we should have.

“We feel like on any day, if we give 100%, and we’ve got the players to do so, that we can beat any team.

“But there’s one thing saying it, we have to prove it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



