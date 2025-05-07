UCL: Arsenal Have Nothing To Fear Against PSG — Parlour

Former Arsenal winger Ray Parlour has opened up on his former club’s chances in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The second leg will hold at the Parc de Princes on Wednesday (today).

Arsenal lost the first leg 1-0 at the Emirates last week.

Parlour suggested that Arsenal’s chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League final rest on which team scores first as that one goal will drive either side towards a confident performance.

“Scoring first in Paris is vital for Arsenal and in Saka and Martinelli, they have the tool to do this, Parlour told EPL Index.

“Merino as number 9 will also help and he can cause PSG problems. It’s not over, but it’s key that Arsenal don’t concede early and can grow into the game in Paris.

“You look at Arsenal’s away record in Europe this season and it is pretty good. Winning in Madrid and heavily against PSV. They have nothing to fear and also from set pieces Arsenal can look to capitalise.”

Parlour also believed Thomas Partey’s return will be crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 31-year-old missed the first leg due to suspension.

“Arsenal missed Thomas Partey’s presence in the centre of midfield. They struggled to cope early on with the way PSG pressed and won back possession quickly.”

“The closing down throughout the game should have been better, I think they gave PSG too much respect and as mentioned, Partey was a big miss as it meant Declan Rice’s game changed and also Merino’s game too. Merino has been doing a good job as the number 9 which worked well in both Madrid games.”



