Unity Cup 2025: Jamaica Beat Trinidad & Tobago In Dramatic Five-Goal Thriller

A stoppage time goal saw Jamaica secure a dramatic 3-2 win against Trinidad and Tobago, in the first semi-finals of the Unity Cup 2025 inside the Gtech stadium, London on Tuesday.

Despite surrendering a 2-0 lead, Jamaica still managed to emerge victorious with a late penalty.

The Reggae Boys opened the scoring through Kasey Palmer who converted a 25th penalty kick.

In the 53rd minute Rumarn Burrell made it 2-0 but just one minute after conceding a second goal Trinidad and Tobago pulled a goal back thanks to Isaiah Leacock.

Kevin Molino then completed the comeback when he struck in the 69th minute.

But Jamaica were awarded another penalty which Richard King scored in the 94th minute to end the tie 3-2.

The second semi-final comes up tomorrow (Wednesday) between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana’s Black Stars.

The winner between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars will take on Jamaica in the final.



