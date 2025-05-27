Close Menu
    Unity Cup: Why Partey, Semenyo, Kudus Will Miss Black Stars Vs Super Eagles –Ghana FA

    Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained why top Black Stars players like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo KamalDeen Sulemana and some others will miss the Unity Cup 2025.

    The GFA, in a statement, said Mohammed Kudus, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Elisha Owusu, and Antoine Semenyo miss out due to minor injuries

    Also sidelined as a result of injuries are Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Abdul Mumin, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Ernest Nuamah, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Iñaki Williams.

    The GFA said Black Stars head coach Otto Addo gave the duo of Thomas Partey and Michael Baidoo a break.

    The football body stated that Jerome Opoku, Kingsley Schindler and Alexander Djiku are not released because the Turkish season is yet to end while Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari are unavailable because the Major League Soccer (MLS) are ongoing.

    Also, it added that Jonas Adjetey has Swiss Cup final on 1st June with FC Basel.

    The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles on Wednesday, May 28 inside the Gtech stadium, London.

    The Unity Cup will kickoff today (Tuesday) with Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago squaring off.


